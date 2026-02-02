Grammys: British singer Olivia Dean wins Best New Artist

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

Olivia Dean accepts the Best New Artist award onstage during the 68th Grammy Awards on Feb 01.

LOS ANGELES - British singer-songwriter Olivia Dean – who topped charts at home and abroad with her monster hit Man I Need (2025) – on Feb 1 won the Grammy for Best New Artist.

The 26-year-old bested a crowded field that included Ordinary singer Alex Warren, girl group Katseye, TikTok dancer-turned-singer Addison Rae, The Marias, Sombr, Lola Young and Leon Thomas.

“I’m up here as a granddaughter of an immigrant,” Dean – who was born in London to an English father and a Jamaican-Guyanese mother – said to cheers. “I’m a product of bravery, and I think those people deserve to be celebrated.”

Dean, who has won over critics with her deep pop-soul sound, turned heads in September 2025 with the release of her second studio album The Art Of Loving.

Its top single, Man I Need, shot to No. 1 in Britain, Australia and elsewhere. It reached No. 2 on the Billboard Hot 100 in the United States.

The album’s other singles, Nice To Each Other and Lady Lady, struck a nostalgic chord with jazz-inflected melodies.

She was named Billboard’s 2025 Rookie of the Year.

Dean’s middle name is Lauryn – for rap icon and Fugees lead singer Lauryn Hill.

She initially went to a performing arts secondary school for musical theatre, but ultimately pivoted to songwriting, teaching herself how to play the guitar and piano.

Dean initially gained traction by posting covers on YouTube and gaining fans with her retro vocals via streaming platforms.

After releasing an EP in 2019, she hit the road in the peak pandemic days of summer 2020 in a yellow van, singing outside for whoever would listen.

Two more EPs followed before her debut full-length album in 2023, Messy.

Dean’s momentum grew, performing at the legendary Glastonbury Festival in 2024.

On the strength of The Art Of Loving, she opened for American singer Sabrina Carpenter during her tour in late 2025.

Dean cites a wide range of influences, from Hill and Amy Winehouse to Aretha Franklin and Carole King.

The Best New Artist Grammy honours the person or group who “achieved a breakthrough into the public consciousness and notably impacted the musical landscape”.

This was Dean’s only nomination in 2026. AFP