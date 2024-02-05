Grammys: Billie Eilish wins Song of the Year Grammy for What Was I Made For?

LOS ANGELES – American singer-songwriter Billie Eilish’s contemplative track from the blockbuster film Barbie (2023) on Feb 4 won the Grammy for Song of the Year, which honours songwriting.

What Was I Made For? won the prize over tunes from Taylor Swift, Lana Del Rey and top nominee SZA, as well as another Barbie song by Dua Lipa.

Eilish shares the prize with her regular collaborator and brother, Finneas O’Connell.

The tear-jerker of a song reflecting on self-worth was one of the hits off the soundtrack for the summer smash film directed by Greta Gerwig.

“Thank you to Greta Gerwig for making the best movie of the year,” Eilish said onstage wearing a custom pink and black Barbie bomber jacket.

The album earned a smattering of Grammy nominations in the top categories as well as across the pop and visual media fields. So far, it has three wins.

Eilish has said she was inspired to pen What Was I Made For? after seeing unfinished scenes of Barbie while it was still in production.

It was just another day in the office for Eilish, the 22-year-old superstar who already had seven Grammys including all of the top prizes ahead of the gala.

Earlier in the day, she scooped a trophy for Best Song Written for Visual Media.

She was ever humble in accepting the prize, saying: “I just want to say everyone in this category, like – that was a crazy list of incredible people, incredible artists, incredible music! I feel crazy right now.”

Her brother and regular collaborator echoed the sentiment: “We continue to be just deeply, deeply privileged, lucky people.”

“It’s hard to feel deserving ever, but we definitely don’t right now. We feel very humbled, very grateful.”

Eilish has proven herself to be a Recording Academy darling since her breakout year in 2020, where she swept the major categories and established herself as a global star.

In her early teenage years, Eilish won a fervent online following for her bold, often haunting pop sound featuring heavy bass and tinges of trap and electronic dance music. AFP