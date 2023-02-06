Grammys: Beyonce ties all-time wins record as she vies for best album award

LOS ANGELES - Pop superstar Beyonce tied the record for most career wins at the Grammy awards on Sunday, and is in the running for more, including the prestigious best album accolade.

Beyonce picked up three Grammys during the early awards, including best R&B song for Cuff It, bringing her career total to 31. That tied the number of lifetime wins by late classical conductor Georg Solti.

The singer did not appear onstage to accept her milestone win. Host Trevor Noah said she was stuck in traffic.

She remained in contention for the night’s top awards - song of the year, record of the year and album of the year, an accolade she has never won.

Beyonce, 41, faces a formidable, wide-ranging field that includes Bad Bunny, Styles, singer and flutist Lizzo, British vocalist Adele and disco-era Swedish hitmaker Abba.

Styles won best pop vocal album for Harry’s House, which also was in the race for album of the year.

“This album from start to finish has been the greatest experience of my life,” Styles, 29, said as he held his Grammy trophy.

Puerto Rican rapper Bad Bunny opened the show with a rousing Spanish-language medley surrounded by dozens of dancers.

“Every time I listen to him, I get hips I never knew I had,” Noah said.

“I’ve never seen a room this stacked” with celebrities, he added, calling out Adele, Taylor Swift, Kendrick Lamar and others seated in an arena in downtown Los Angeles.

Noah joked that Lizzo would perform during the show at “bad bitch o’clock”, quoting on her lyrics, and poked fun at Styles’ wardrobe choices.

“Women throw their panties at this man, and he puts them on and looks better than them,” Noah said.

The show was broadcast live on the CBS network and streaming service Paramount+.

The honourees are chosen by roughly 11,000 members of the Recording Academy, which has faced complaints that it has not given black talent proper recognition. The organisation has worked to diversity its membership in recent years.