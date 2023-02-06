Grammys: Beyonce makes history, but should have won the biggest prizes too

SINGAPORE – What will it take for Beyonce to win the Grammy Awards’ top honours?

The American music superstar made history as the artiste with the most Grammy wins when she picked up four prizes – Best Dance/Electronica Album (Renaissance), Best Dance Recording (Break My Soul), Best Traditional R&B Performance (Plastic Off The Sofa) and Best R&B Song (Cuff It) – at the 65th Grammy Awards on Sunday night (Monday morning, Singapore time).

The wins brought her total lifetime tally to 32.

The record was previously held by the late Hungarian-British conductor Georg Solti, former director of the Chicago Symphony Orchestra, who had 31.

It was a bittersweet victory for Queen Bey though, as she was snubbed for the three major awards she was nominated for at the ceremony held at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles.

These were Album Of The Year, which went to Harry’s House by British singer Harry Styles; Record Of The Year, won by American singer Lizzo’s uplifting About D*** Time; and Song Of The Year, a songwriter’s award scooped up by veteran American singer-songwriter Bonnie Raitt for Just Like That.

Styles, who made his name with boy band One Direction, made an album that both topped the charts and was critically acclaimed.

“On nights like tonight, it’s obviously so important for us to remember that there is no such thing as best in music,” he acknowledged in his acceptance speech.

But it was still perplexing that Harry’s House, which saw Styles expand his artistic scope as a pop singer and songwriter, “bested” fellow nominees like Beyonce’s Renaissance, American rapper Kendrick Lamar’s Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers or Puerto Rican rapper-singer Bad Bunny’s Un Verano Sin Ti.

These were albums that were not just popular, but also culturally significant.