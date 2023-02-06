Grammys: Beyonce breaks all-time wins record, Harry Styles claims album prize

LOS ANGELES - Pop superstar Beyonce broke the record for most career wins at music’s Grammy awards on Sunday but lost again in the prestigious album of the year category, this time to British singer Harry Styles.
Beyonce added four Grammys to her collection, bringing her lifetime total to 32 and surpassing the tally of late classical conductor Georg Solti. She was nominated for nine awards this year.
Despite her success through the years, the 41-year-old Break My Soul singer has never claimed the best album trophy with any of her four nominations in the category. Styles took home that honour on Sunday for Harry’s House.
“I’ve been so inspired by every artiste in this category,” a surprised Styles said as he accepted the award. “On nights like tonight, it’s obviously so important for us to remember that there is no such thing as best in music.”
Styles had thrilled the crowd with a performance of his hit single As It Was, sparkling in a silver fringe jumpsuit.
The former One Direction singer triumphed over a formidable list of album contenders that included Beyonce, Puerto Rican rapper Bad Bunny, singer and flutist Lizzo, British vocalist Adele and disco-era Swedish hitmaker Abba.
Beyonce took the stage as she secured the all-time Grammy record with her award for best dance/electronic album for Renaissance.
“I am trying not to be too emotional. I am trying just to receive this night,” Beyonce said. “I want to thank God for protecting me. Thank you, God.”
She also thanked her family and “the queer community for your love and for inventing the genre”.
Earlier, Beyonce was absent when she was named the winner of best R&B song for Cuff It.
Host Trevor Noah said the singer was stuck in traffic. He later handed her the trophy at her seat in the audience.
Grammy voters spread the top awards among several artistes.
Lizzo’s upbeat About Damn Time won record of the year.
She dedicated the award to Prince, saying the late artiste had inspired her to make positive music.
Lizzo also saluted Beyonce and recalled how she skipped out of school in fifth grade to see the Halo singer in concert.
“You clearly are the artiste of our lives,” Lizzo said.
Blues singer Bonnie Raitt’s Just Like That, about an organ donor, earned song of the year, one of her three awards on Sunday.
Beyonce fans aggrieved
Winners were chosen by roughly 11,000 members of the Recording Academy, which has faced complaints that it has failed to give proper recognition to black artistes. The group has taken steps in recent years to diversify its membership and overhaul voting procedures.
Fans of Beyonce flooded social media on Sunday, making the word “ROBBED” a trending topic on Twitter.
“Beyonce has yet again been robbed,” Twitter user @coreynmarie wrote.
The ceremony aired live on the CBS television network and streaming service Paramount+.
In other categories, Bad Bunny took home the award for best musica urbana album for Un Verano Sin Ti.
“I want to dedicate this award to Puerto Rico, the cradle of reggaeton,” Bad Bunny said in a mix of English and Spanish.
For best rap album, Kendrick Lamar triumphed with Mr Morale & The Big Steppers.
“I finally found imperfection with this album,” Lamar said.
The ceremony featured a tribute to 50 years of hip-hop with performances by an all-star linuep of artistes ranging from Public Enemy to Busta Rhymes, Queen Latifah and Missy Elliott.
American jazz singer Samara Joy was named best new artiste.
“Oh my gosh. I’ve been watching you all on TV for so long,” she said. “All of you are so inspiring to me.”
United States first lady Jill Biden presented a new honour for a song that tackles social issues.
That accolade went to Iranian singer and songwriter Shervin Hajipour for Baraye, which Mrs Biden called a “powerful and poetic call for freedom and women’s rights”. REUTERS
Here is a list of winners in key categories for the 65th annual Grammy Awards.
Album of the Year: Harry’s House, Harry Styles
Record of the Year, recognising overall performance of a song: About Damn Time, Lizzo
Song of the Year, recognising songwriting: Just Like That – Bonnie Raitt, songwriter (Bonnie Raitt)
Best New Artiste: Samara Joy
Best Dance / Electronic Music Album: Renaissance, Beyonce
Best Dance / Electronic Recording: Break My Soul, Beyonce
Best Pop Vocal Album: Harry’s House, Harry Styles
Best Rap Album: Mr Morale & The Big Steppers, Kendrick Lamar
Best Rock Album: Patient Number 9, Ozzy Osbourne
Best Pop Solo Performance: Easy On Me, Adele
Best Pop Duo/Group Performance: Unholy, Sam Smith and Kim Petras
Best Americana Album: In These Silent Days, Brandi Carlile
Best Country Album: A Beautiful Time, Willie Nelson
Best Music Video: All Too Well (The Short Film), Taylor Swift
Best Global Music Album: Sakura, Masa Takumi
Best Score Soundtrack for Video Games and Other Interactive Media: Assassin’s Creed Ragnarok: Dawn Of Ragnarok, Stephanie Economou
Artistes with Most Wins
Beyonce – 4; Bonnie Raitt – 3; Kendrick Lamar – 3; Brandi Carlile – 3
AFP