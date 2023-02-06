Grammys: Best and worst red-carpet looks

SINGAPORE – At the music industry’s biggest night on Sunday, nothing – not even the lack of personal stylists, it seemed – could stop the cavalcade of celebrities from preening on the red carpet.

Held at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles on Sunday night (Monday morning, Singapore time), the 65th Grammy Awards offered plenty of show-stopping moments and outfits, as stars turned to daring, unconventional looks.

Despite drawing plenty of flak recently for the flamboyant, sexy looks he sported in the music video for his latest single I’m Not Here To Make Friends, English singer Sam Smith stole the show when he arrived with an all-red entourage which included Los Angeles-based German singer-songwriter Kim Petras.

Looking magnificent and unapologetic, the duo had made history as the first pair of transgender and non-binary stars to be Grammy-nominated for their hit music collaboration Unholy, which eventually won them the prize for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance.

Here are some other winning – and losing – fashion choices.

Best