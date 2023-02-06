Grammys: Best and worst red-carpet looks

(From left) Kim Petras, Sam Smith, Violet Chachki and Gottmik at the 65th Grammy Awards on Feb 5 in Los Angeles, California. PHOTO: AFP
Louisa Lim
Updated
32 sec ago
Published
6 min ago

SINGAPORE – At the music industry’s biggest night on Sunday, nothing – not even the lack of personal stylists, it seemed – could stop the cavalcade of celebrities from preening on the red carpet.

Held at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles on Sunday night (Monday morning, Singapore time), the 65th Grammy Awards offered plenty of show-stopping moments and outfits, as stars turned to daring, unconventional looks.

Despite drawing plenty of flak recently for the flamboyant, sexy looks he sported in the music video for his latest single I’m Not Here To Make Friends, English singer Sam Smith stole the show when he arrived with an all-red entourage which included Los Angeles-based German singer-songwriter Kim Petras.

Looking magnificent and unapologetic, the duo had made history as the first pair of transgender and non-binary stars to be Grammy-nominated for their hit music collaboration Unholy, which eventually won them the prize for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance. 

Here are some other winning – and losing – fashion choices.

Best

Kacey Musgraves made a statement in top-to-toe pink in a mesmerising bodysuit from Valentino, as well as a floor-sweeping cape made from ostrich feathers. PHOTO: AFP

Marvel’s mightiest ain’t got anything on American country singer Kacey Musgraves, who made a statement in top-to-toe pink. She wore a mesmerising bodysuit from Valentino with a floor-sweeping cape made from ostrich feathers. A style superhero, indeed.

Brazilian singer Anitta in a vintage black gown by Atelier Versace. PHOTO: AFP

Despite losing the Best New Artist award to jazz singer Samara Joy, Brazil’s Anitta still triumphed in her vintage black gown by Atelier Versace. With its fitting bodice and cascading train, the dress brought a much-needed old-world glamour and elegance to the red carpet.

American rapper Cardi B in a royal blue gown, which fans have dubbed as the “Sapphire Ocean Origami dress”. PHOTO: AFP

Can origami be glamorous? Judging from American rap queen Cardi B’s royal blue gown – dubbed by fans as the “Sapphire Ocean Origami dress” – it certainly can.

Designed by Indian fashion designer Gaurav Gupta, it was a stunning piece of gravity-defying sculptural art that deserved a spot in a museum of good taste.

Kelsea Ballerini was a vision in a floor-sweeping gown by Singapore-born, Nepalese-American fashion designer Prabal Gurung. PHOTO: EPA-EFE

Make it Big Bird, but sexy. That was probably the first thing that came to mind with American country music singer Kelsea Ballerini, who was an absolute vision thanks to this floor-sweeping gown by Prabal Gurung.

The Singapore-born, Nepalese-American fashion designer, who has dressed everyone from actresses Sarah Jessica Parker to Blake Lively, proved once again that he is the indisputable king of the red carpet with this creation.

Worst

American singer Shania Twain in a bovine get-up. PHOTO: AFP

Shania Twain said she wanted to experiment with fashion, but this Harris Reed suit was an experiment gone haywire.

With the cow prints, oversized hat and billowy bell bottoms, the American country singer, who seemed to have drawn her style inspiration from Elsie the Cow, looked like she belonged on a cattle ranch rather than a red carpet.

British pop star Harry Styles looked suitable for the circus in this outfit. PHOTO: EPA-EFE

Somebody, please give Harry Styles directions to the circus. The English pop star might have been dressed in custom crystal-studded Egonlab x Swarovski overalls, but expensive did not always equal better.

Social media influencer Anna Sitar ran the risk of a wardrobe malfunction with her gown. PHOTO: EPA-EFE

Social media influencer Anna Sitar’s gown was in dire need of extra fabric. Australian fashion designer Christopher Esber probably ran out of cloth halfway, threw his hands up and gave a sigh of defeat when creating this LBD.

Actress Alisha Gaddis does an OTT floral look. PHOTO: AFP

American writer-actress Alisha Gaddis showed up in an explosion of frills and florals. Her flower-domed gown by Australian designer-artist Rachel Burke was an attention magnet... for butterflies.

More On This Topic
Grammys: Beyonce makes history, but should have won the biggest prizes too
Grammys red carpet: Bold colours, basic black, bling

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 076/10/2022, MCI (P) 077/10/2022. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2023 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top