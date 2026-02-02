Grammys: Bad Bunny wins Album of the Year
LOS ANGELES - Bad Bunny on Feb 1 made history by winning the Album of the Year Grammy for Debi Tirar Mas Fotos, the first Spanish-language album ever to win the top prize on music’s biggest night.
The 31-year-old Puerto Rican superstar bested Kendrick Lamar, Lady Gaga, Sabrina Carpenter, R&B singer-songwriter Leon Thomas, Tyler, the Creator, hip-hop duo Clipse (Pusha T and Malice) and Justin Bieber.
Meanwhile, Lamar, 38, won the Grammy for Record of the Year for his single Luther featuring R&B singer SZA – his fifth award of the night.
The track bested efforts from Bad Bunny, Lady Gaga, Carpenter, Doechii, Billie Eilish, Chappell Roan and APT. from Rose and Bruno Mars. AFP