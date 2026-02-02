Grammys: Bad Bunny wins Album of the Year

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

Bad Bunny accepts the award for Album of the Year for Debi Tirar Mas Fotos during the 68th Annual Grammy Awards on Feb 1.

LOS ANGELES - Bad Bunny on Feb 1 made history by winning the Album of the Year Grammy for Debi Tirar Mas Fotos, the first Spanish-language album ever to win the top prize on music’s biggest night.

The 31-year-old Puerto Rican superstar bested Kendrick Lamar, Lady Gaga, Sabrina Carpenter, R&B singer-songwriter Leon Thomas, Tyler, the Creator, hip-hop duo Clipse (Pusha T and Malice) and Justin Bieber.

Meanwhile, Lamar, 38, won the Grammy for Record of the Year for his single Luther featuring R&B singer SZA – his fifth award of the night.

The track bested efforts from Bad Bunny, Lady Gaga, Carpenter, Doechii, Billie Eilish, Chappell Roan and APT. from Rose and Bruno Mars. AFP