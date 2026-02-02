Grammy red carpet: Black and white, barely there and no ICE

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

(From left) Bad Bunny, Lady Gaga, Sabrina Carpenter and Rose pose on the red carpet during the 68th Annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles on Feb 1.

LOS ANGELES – The best in music strutted their stuff on Feb 1 on the red carpet at the 68th Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, celebrating the industry’s biggest night in a swirl of black and white, barely-there lace and a dash of political anger.

Here are some key looks from the Crypto.com Arena.

Black and white

American author Truman Capote hosted a legendary Black and White Ball in New York in 1966 – and the look is still a red-carpet winner.

Puerto Rican megastar Bad Bunny – who made history with his Album of the Year win – dressed to impress in a Schiaparelli velvet tuxedo with a slightly fitted jacket and a white flower on his lapel.

Bad Bunny poses on the red carpet during the 68th Annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles on Feb 1. PHOTO: AFP

Lady Gaga embraced her Mayhem era, rocking a high-necked sleeveless black feather gown from Matieres Fecales that trailed behind her in wisps of tulle. Her hair and eyebrows were bleached platinum.

Lady Gaga poses on the red carpet during the 68th Annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles on Feb 1. PHOTO: AFP

K-pop singer Rose, who performed her viral banger APT. with American artiste Bruno Mars, wore a Saint Laurent gown built from a black mini dress, topped with a billowing cream swath of fabric that created a skirt-like effect.

Rose poses on the red carpet during the 68th Annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles on Feb 1. PHOTO: AFP

Britain’s Olivia Dean, who won the award for Best New Artist , stunned fans in an elegant Chanel gown with a full white skirt and a black bodice with spaghetti straps, adorned with sequins and feathers. Her hair cascaded down her back in curls.

Olivia Dean poses with the Best New Artist award during the 68th Annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles on Feb 1. PHOTO: REUTERS

Plenty of skin

Barely-there sheer frocks have been on the runways since the start of the show-business awards season, and the night on Feb 1 was no different.

Pop princess Sabrina Carpenter, who earned six nominations, is known for her glitzy showgirl style on stage. She brought a bit of that sparkle to the red carpet, in a wispy Valentino gown with strategically placed floral appliques and rows of ruffles.

Sabrina Carpenter poses on the red carpet during the 68th Annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles on Feb 1. PHOTO: REUTERS

The members of girl group Katseye arrived in floor-length white Ludovic de Saint Sernin gowns, each with cutouts or see-through lace.

Katseye pose on the red carpet during the 68th Annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles on Feb 1. PHOTO: REUTERS

Colombian singer Karol G wowed fashionistas with a seafoam-green sheer dress that hugged her curves.

Karol G poses on the red carpet during the 68th Annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles on Feb 1. PHOTO: AFP

Chappell Roan, winner for Best New Artiste in 2025, perhaps took naked dressing too literally.

Chappell Roan poses on the red carpet during the 68th Annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles on Feb 1. PHOTO: REUTERS

The American singer removed a burgundy Mugler cape to reveal a wispy trailing skirt suspended from a pair of nipple rings, her body decorated with what looked like henna art.

‘ICE out’

Much like at the Golden Globes, a number of stars – including Canadian-American singer-songwriter Joni Mitchell – wore “ICE out” pins to protest United States President Donald Trump’s sweeping crackdown by Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents.

Joni Mitchell wears an “ICE out” pin as she accepts the Best Historical Album award for Joni Mitchell Archives – Volume 4: The Asylum Years – 1976-1980 at the 68th Annual Grammy Awards on Feb 1. PHOTO: REUTERS

Canadian singer Justin Bieber and his wife, model Hailey Bieber, sported the pins, as did American singers Margo Price, Helen Shen and Jordan Tyson. AFP