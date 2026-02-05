Grammy-nominated US singer Giveon, known for his deep baritone, staging first concert in Singapore

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

American R&B singer-songwriter Giveon is known for R&B and pop hits such as Heartbreak Anniversary and Like I Want You.

Giveon – Dear Beloved The Tour In Singapore

American singer-songwriter Giveon, who made his name in recent years with R&B and pop hits such as Heartbreak Anniversary (2020) and Like I Want You (2019), is set to stage his first concert in Singapore.

The crooner’s second album Beloved was nominated for Best R&B Album at the recent Grammy Awards. His debut EP, Take Time (2020), was also nominated in the same category at the 2021 Grammys.

Beloved has been well received by the music press. Rolling Stone, for example, compared him with American soul greats such as Al Green and Jackson Five.

Giveon, who has a deep, baritone voice, is also known for his vocals on Canadian star Justin Bieber’s Peaches (2021), which won Best Pop at the 2021 MTV Video Music Award.

Where: The Star Theatre, 04-01 The Star Performing Arts Centre, 1 Vista Exchange Green

MRT: Buona Vista

When: Feb 9, 8pm

Admission: From $148 via Ticketmaster (go to ticketmaster.sg or call 3158-8588)

Disko Biscuit LP Launch Party

Singapore indie/shoegaze band Disko Biscuit are releasing the vinyl version of their Ethereal Walk album with a headlining show. PHOTO: DISKO BISCUIT

Singapore shoegaze pioneers Disko Biscuit are launching the LP version of their debut full-length album, Ethereal Walk, with a headlining show.

First released in 2023, the album came three decades after their 1993 debut demo Planet Bong. The band released another demo, Studios Everywhere, in 2004.

Known for kaleidoscopic soundscapes and wistful melodies, the band comprise musicians who are also part of other bands. Drummer Topet, for example, is from grunge outfit Flow; bassist-singer San also plays in Flow, as well as reggae band Bushmen; and guitarist Rahman is from indie rock band Seven Sundays.

The gig will also feature two other Singapore bands – Astreal, another shoegaze veteran that started out in the 1990s, and Slump, a new post-punk/dreampop outfit that recently released debut single, makeout.

Where: Nineteen Eighty Studios, 03-01, 361 Joo Chiat Road

MRT: Marine Parade

When: Feb 15, doors open at 5.30pm

Admission: $25 online (go to str.sg/NhVb ), $30 at the door

Lacuna Coil Live In Singapore

Italian Gothic metal band Lacuna Coil are returning to Singapore for a concert. PHOTO: LACUNA COIL/FACEBOOK

Lacuna Coil, one of the best-known Italian metal bands worldwide, are making a return to Singapore with a show that is part of their Sleepless Empire Tour.

The tour is named after their 10th and newest album released in 2025, their first since 2019’s Black Anima.

The Milan-based quintet fronted by singers Cristina Scabbia and Andrea Ferro previously played their one and only show in Singapore in 2022 at the same venue.

Formed in 1994, the group have sold more than two million albums globally. They have also won several awards, including Best Live Act at the Metal Hammer Golden Gods Awards in 2018.