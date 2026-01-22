Grammy-nominated Dream Theater make a return to Singapore

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

American band Dream Theater will perform at The Star Theatre on Feb 3.

Dream Theater Live In Singapore

US band Dream Theater are one of the acts in the running for Best Metal Performance for the 68th Grammy Awards in nominations announced in November .

The awards show will take place in Los Angeles on Feb 1, and right after that, the quintet will make a stop in Singapore for a gig at The Star Theatre. They have been nominated four times since 2012 and won Best Metal Performance for The Alien in 2022.

The song that earned them the Grammy nomination, Night Terror, is taken off their latest and 16th album, Parasomnia (2025). It is also a significant release, as it is their first album since Black Clouds & Silver Linings (2009) to feature drummer and co-found er Mike Portnoy, who rejoined the band in 2023.

The album wa s w ell received among the rock and metal fraternity, and charted at No.1 on the UK Rock & Metal Albums chart.

The band, whose music incorporates elements of rock, metal and classical, last performed in Singapore in the same venue in 2023. Their previous gigs here include a set at the Singapore Indoor Stadium in 2006.

Where: The Star Theatre, 04-01 The Star Performing Arts Centre, 1 Vista Exchange Green

MRT: Buona Vista

When: Feb 3, 8pm

Admission: From $119 to $329 via BookMyShow, go to str.sg/eXqz

Sonic Shaman 2026: Borderless

Singapore drum and synth duo Sl_OWTALK are one of the acts performing at Sonic Shaman 2026: Borderless, a free music festival that is part of Singapore Art Week. PHOTO: Sl_OWTALK

Singapore Art Week 2026 includes the debut of a new free music festival, Sonic Shaman 2026: Borderless, a three-day event featuring experimental music acts from Singapore and the region.

Organised by Singapore Art Museum (SAM) and Taipei-based independent art space TheCube Project Space, the festival includes live performances, sound works and oral presentations.

From Singapore, the heady mix of artistes includes drum and synthesizer duo Sl_OWTALK (Jan 23), singer-songwriter weish (Jan 24), electronic musician The Analog Girl (Jan 24) and Singapore-Australian experimental art group TZECHAR (Jan 23 and 24).

Regional performers include Taiwanese psychedelic outfit Mong Tong (Jan 23), Japanese interactive performance artist Umeda Tetsuya (Jan 24), Indonesian musicians and artistes Julian Abraham “Togar” and Oni Imelva (Jan 25), and Filipino sound and visual artistes Seething Mass (Jan 23).

Where: SAM at Tanjong Pagar Distripark, Borderless (The Spine), 39 Keppel Road

MRT: Tanjong Pagar/HarbourFront

When: Jan 23 to 25, various times

Admission: Free

Info: str.sg/n5iV

Alex Blake Charlie Presents Cavetown

English singer-songwriter Cavetown is playing his first gig in Singapore. PHOTO: LEMON.SOCKS/INSTAGRAM

British singer-songwriter Robin Skinner, better known as Cavetown, will stage his first gig in Singapore.

The Cambridge-born artiste is best known for indie rock songs such as breakout track Devil Town (2015), which has clocked over 491 million streams on Spotify alone.

The singer released his self-titled debut album in 2015 with songs that traverse topics such as identity, gender and mental health. His latest and sixth album, Running With Scissors, recently dropped on Jan 16.

The show is part of The Alex Blake Charlie Sessions, a series of concerts that have taken place at Pasir Panjang Power Station since 2019.