Goodbye to the ultimate drummer

Rock stars and other fans across the globe reacted on Tuesday to the death of Charlie Watts, widely regarded as one of the coolest men in rock during his almost 60 years as a drummer with the Rolling Stones.

RINGO STARR

"God bless Charlie Watts. We're going to miss you man. Peace and love to the family."

PAUL MCCARTNEY

"I knew he was ill but I didn't know he was this ill... Condolences to the Stones. It's a huge blow to them because Charlie was a rock and a fantastic drummer, steady as a rock."

ELTON JOHN

"A very sad day. Charlie Watts was the ultimate drummer. The most stylish of men, and such brilliant company."

DURAN DURAN

"So saddened to hear about the passing of Charlie Watts. An absolute inspiration to a legion of drummers since the 1960s. A man of grace, style, dignity and composure."

BRYAN ADAMS

"RIP Charlie Watts, one of the greatest rock drummers ever and a real gentleman."

SHERYL CROW

"A hero is gone. No words. A huge gaping hole in the universe."

LENNY KRAVITZ

"The beat of The Stones. There are no words, every groove has spoken for itself."

JOAN JETT

"Charlie Watts was the most elegant and dignified drummer in rock and roll. He played exactly what was needed - no more - no less. He is one of a kind."

REUTERS