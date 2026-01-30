Golden Village to run two cinemas in Tampines with new Century Square outlet

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

SINGAPORE – Golden Village (GV) will open its second cinema in Tampines at shopping mall Century Square on Feb 10.

The cinema chain’s newest outlet is located near its cinema at Tampines Mall, and will be its 18th cinema location in Singapore.

In a press statement, GV said the Century Square cinema is envisioned as a more curated, boutique-style destination for film lovers, offering a mix of mainstream releases alongside alternative content and selected events.

“The new location allows us to introduce a broader mix of content and events like K-pop concert movies, Reel Talks with movie casts and movie-themed Family Day; while continuing to deliver the quality movie-going experience GV is known for,” Ms Clara Cheo, chief executive of Golden Village Multiplex, said in the statement.

GV’s other cinemas here include those in VivoCity, Great World, Funan and Suntec City.

Its latest outlet is located on level 5 at Century Square, with the cinema operator taking over the space vacated by Cathay Cineplexes.

Cathay Cineplexes closed the other three remaining cinema outlets at Causeway Point, Downtown East and 321 Clementi and officially ceased operations in September 2025.

GV took over the space at Downtown East in November 2025, while the cinema at Causeway Point has been replaced by SAS Cineplex.

Cathay Cineplexes itself had taken over the Century Square space in November 2023 after it was vacated by Filmgarde Cineplexes in 2022.