Golden Village to open 17th Singapore cinema at Downtown East

Located within E!Hub @ Downtown East on level 4, the Golden Village cinema will be taking over the space vacated by Cathay Cineplexes.

SINGAPORE – Golden Village (GV) is opening its newest outlet at Downtown East in Pasir Ris on Nov 27, marking the chain’s 17th cinema in Singapore.

Cathay Cineplexes closed its four remaining cinema outlets at Causeway Point, Downtown East, Century Square and 321 Clementi and officially ceased operations on Sept 1.

GV’s latest cinema features six halls with a total of 980 seats. In addition to regular programming, GV Downtown East will be available for venue hire, including corporate bookings and private functions.

GV will roll out a series of promotions from Nov 27 to Jan 30 to mark the opening, from free movie tickets to all-day student and senior citizen rates.

“With GV Downtown East, we’re excited to offer a new space for families, friends and communities in the east to connect, relax and enjoy world-class entertainment right in their neighbourhood,” Ms Clara Cheo, chief executive of Golden Village Multiplex, said in a press statement.

GV’s other cinemas in the east include those at Tampines Mall, Djitsun Mall Bedok and i12 Katong. It also runs cinemas in other parts of Singapore, such as Plaza Singapura in Orchard Road, Junction 8 in Bishan, Jurong Point in Jurong West and Yishun 10 complex.