Straitstimes.com header logo

Golden Village to open 17th Singapore cinema at Downtown East

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

Located within E!Hub @ Downtown East on level 4, the Golden Village cinema will be taking over the space vacated by Cathay Cineplexes.

Located within E!Hub @ Downtown East on level 4, the Golden Village cinema will be taking over the space vacated by Cathay Cineplexes.

PHOTO: GOLDEN VILLAGE

Lim Ruey Yan

Follow topic:

SINGAPORE – Golden Village (GV) is opening its newest outlet at Downtown East in Pasir Ris on Nov 27, marking the chain’s 17th cinema in Singapore.

Located within E!Hub @ Downtown East on level 4, it will be taking over the space vacated by Cathay Cineplexes.

Cathay Cineplexes

closed its four remaining cinema outlets

at Causeway Point, Downtown East, Century Square and 321 Clementi and officially ceased operations on Sept 1.

GV’s latest cinema features six halls with a total of 980 seats. In addition to regular programming, GV Downtown East will be available for venue hire, including corporate bookings and private functions.

GV will roll out a series of promotions from Nov 27 to Jan 30 to mark the opening, from free movie tickets to all-day student and senior citizen rates.

“With GV Downtown East, we’re excited to offer a new space for families, friends and communities in the east to connect, relax and enjoy world-class entertainment right in their neighbourhood,” Ms Clara Cheo, chief executive of Golden Village Multiplex, said in a press statement.

GV’s other cinemas in the east include those at Tampines Mall, Djitsun Mall Bedok and i12 Katong. It also runs cinemas in other parts of Singapore, such as Plaza Singapura in Orchard Road, Junction 8 in Bishan, Jurong Point in Jurong West and Yishun 10 complex.

For the latest programming and promotional details, go to 

www.gv.com.sg

 or follow @gvmovieclub on social media.

More on this topic
JB cinemas are getting more popular with S’poreans. How are local operators upping their game?
Shaw Theatres to take over Cathay cineplex at Jem mall
See more on

E-paper

Newsletters

Podcasts

RSS Feed

About Us

Terms & Conditions

Privacy Policy

Need help? Reach us here.

Advertise with us

Download the app

Get unlimited access to exclusive stories and incisive insights from the ST newsroom
Subscribe Placeholder
MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2025 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.