Golden Village opens venue at Bugis+

Cinema chain Golden Village will opens its newest outlet, GV Bugis+, on March 10, Friday.

Golden Village Multiplex’s 15th outlet in Singapore will have a total of eight halls, the largest having 318 seats. Of the remaining spaces, two will be Gold Class Express halls of 40 seats each.

The new cineplex uses the site of the former Filmgarde Cineplexes Bugis+ at Victoria Street.

Filmgarde left the venue in the first quarter of 2022 when its lease expired, citing the pandemic as well as changing cinema-going habits of Singaporeans as reasons. It also closed its outlet at Century Square during the same period.

According to a GV spokesman, GV has refurbished and renovated the entire venue, including all halls and seats. The toilets however are the responsibility of the mall, it added.

The spaces at GV Bugis+ will feature state-of-the-art Barco laser projection systems.

The spokesman added that “immense care has been put into the interior design - we have fused modern elements and classic design structures to create an atmosphere that is welcoming and approachable.”

The venue will also feature a Spanish-Mexican dining concept, AZUL, which is unique to GV Bugis+, she said. Offerings on the menu include Gazpacho (a cold soup), Patatas Bravas (Spanish spicy potatoes) and Chorizo Frito (Chorizo sausages)