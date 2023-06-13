Golden Village and The Projector collaboration to replace Cathay Cineplex at Cineleisure

SINGAPORE – Cathay Cineplex will exit the Cineleisure building in Grange Road, to be replaced by the first collaboration between Singapore’s biggest cinema chain, Golden Village, and one of its smallest, indie cinema The Projector.

The new cinema, called Golden Village X The Projector at Cineleisure or GV X TP, is expected to start screening by December 2023. Cineleisure is owned by Cathay Organisation, which owns The Cathay building in Handy Road.

Cathay Cineplex, which is part of the Cathay Cineplexes chain operated by media company mm2 Asia, will hold its last day of screenings at Cineleisure on June 30.

Golden Village and The Projector in a joint press release say their collaboration at Cineleisure “will offer the best of both worlds”.

“It will have blockbusters and mainstream hits that moviegoers have come to expect from Golden Village and the rich selection of international film festivals, live events and alternative films that fans of The Projector have come to love,” they say.

It will be a space that features live music, art showcases and interactive screenings, they add.

Ms Clara Cheo, chief executive of Golden Village, says in the release that the collaboration will “allow fans of film, art and culture to experience myriad activities, be it movies, music, performances or just simply having a drink or meal at our cafe”.

Ms Karen Tan, co-founder of The Projector, says it is exciting to work with Golden Village.

“It provides an opportunity to offer our experiences to a broader audience. This collaboration that leverages our strengths will be a win-win for cinema lovers while remaining true to our independent spirit, offering a personalised and authentic experience for our audiences.”

GV X TP will have three GV-branded halls screening blockbusters. The remaining three halls will operate under The Projector brand and offer arthouse films and cult classics.

The Projector will operate all food and beverage operations at the site, as well as programme its arts and cultural activities, which may take place in the common areas.

Wynk Collaborative, an interior design firm known for its work with fashion retailers Benjamin Barker and Love, Bonito, will redesign the common spaces.

In a press release, a spokesman for Cineleisure says there will also be a fresh mix of food and beverage outlets there.

Among the new tenants will be Taiwan Night Markets, which will bring its street food, and Shujin/Master Sushi Bar, a sushi and yakitori restaurant. Also coming in is HaveFun Karaoke, which will open rooms across a 24,000 sq ft space, its largest in Singapore.