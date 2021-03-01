Golden Globes: The Crown sweeps television awards

LOS ANGELES (REUTERS) - British royal drama The Crown won best television drama at the Golden Globes on Sunday (Feb 28) in a mostly virtual bicoastal ceremony that took place under pandemic conditions and a furore over diversity.

Newcomer Emma Corrin, 25, who played a young Princess Diana in The Crown, was named best TV drama actress, beating veterans Olivia Colman and Laura Linney.

Josh O'Connor, who played Prince Charles in the Netflix series, won best TV drama actor, while Gillian Anderson, who played former British prime minister Margaret Thatcher, won best TV supporting actress.

"I'm just sorry I am sitting here in my tragic little office and not surrounded by the people who make this show so lovely," said Peter Morgan, creator of The Crown, who appeared on a webcam.

A surprised Corrin said, "Thank you so much to Diana. You taught me compassion and empathy."

And The Crown takes Best Drama Series too! Congrats! #GoldenGlobes https://t.co/mGykigoVdo — Straits Times Life (@ST_LifeTweets) March 1, 2021