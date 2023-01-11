Golden Globes: Stars return as Elvis and Avatar face off

BEVERLY HILLS, California - Avatar director James Cameron, actor Jamie Lee Curtis and other celebrities stepped onto a silver carpet on Tuesday at the first Golden Globe awards since a scandal knocked the glitzy Hollywood ceremony off television.

Heavy rain eased to a drizzle just as stars began to arrive at the show in Beverly Hills where the flashy Elvis biopic and sci-fi blockbuster Avatar: The Way Of Water will battle for the top honour of best drama film.

Celebrities and broadcaster NBC abandoned the 2022 Globes because of ethical lapses at the Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA), the group that hands out the awards.

A larger, more diverse membership and other changes by the HFPA persuaded many of the biggest movie and TV stars to support this year’s ceremony, which provides publicity for winners and nominees and often boosts their chances at the Oscars.

Organisers chose a silver carpet instead of the traditional red for the Globes’ 80th anniversary.