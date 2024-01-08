Golden Globes: Stars glitter on Globes red carpet

Barbie star Margot Robbie, who channelled the iconic doll during the film’s press tour, slayed again in vibrant pink – this time in a shimmering Armani gown and tulle wrap in the image of Superstar Barbie from 1977.

Jennifer Lopez, who hosted a special screening of Barbie for Globes weekend, lit up the carpet in a rosy pink curve-hugging strapless gown with a full cape, its sleeves exploding in floral blossoms.

And Hailee Steinfeld wowed in a soft pink Prada column gown with a train.

But Robbie’s co-stars and collaborators didn’t all adopt the doll-inspired dress code.

Director Greta Gerwig wore black silk and opera gloves, while America Ferrera, whose monologue is one of the film’s defining moments, embraced the night’s metallics trend in an embellished silver column gown.

Pop sensations Dua Lipa and Billie Eilish – each nominated for best original song for their contributions to the Barbie soundtrack – also wore black. Dua Lipa went for a sculptural Schiaparelli gown, while Eilish looked more librarian chic.

Red carpet royalty

Jewel tones are always a red carpet winner, especially in the winter.

Best female supporting actor winner Da’Vine Joy Randolph (The Holdovers) stunned in a strapless burgundy Rodarte gown with a peplum and a scalloped sequined neckline.