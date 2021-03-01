Golden Globes: Schitt's Creek wins best TV comedy series

The series starred Dan Levy (far right) and his father Eugene Levy (second from right), co-creators of the show.PHOTO: FX
LOS ANGELES (REUTERS) - Schitt's Creek, the story of a once-wealthy family forced to relocate to a small town, was named best television comedy on Sunday (Feb 28) at Hollywood's Golden Globe awards.

The series starred Dan Levy and his father Eugene Levy, co-creators of the show.

Dan Levy called the best comedy series win a "lovely acknowledgement" of the show’s message of inclusion.

Jason Sudeikis, wearing a hoodie, was taken aback by his best comedy actor win for TV series Ted Lasso, about an American football coach who gets a soccer job in London.

"That's nuts," he said. "That’s crazy. Wow!"

