Golden Globes: Schitt's Creek wins best TV comedy series

LOS ANGELES (REUTERS) - Schitt's Creek, the story of a once-wealthy family forced to relocate to a small town, was named best television comedy on Sunday (Feb 28) at Hollywood's Golden Globe awards.

The series starred Dan Levy and his father Eugene Levy, co-creators of the show.

Dan Levy called the best comedy series win a "lovely acknowledgement" of the show’s message of inclusion.

Jason Sudeikis, wearing a hoodie, was taken aback by his best comedy actor win for TV series Ted Lasso, about an American football coach who gets a soccer job in London.

"That's nuts," he said. "That’s crazy. Wow!"