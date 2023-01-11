Golden Globes: Michelle Yeoh wins best actress in musical/comedy

LOS ANGELES - Michelle Yeoh on Tuesday won the Golden Globe for best actress in a musical or comedy film for Everything Everywhere All At Once, a hit sci-fi flick about surreal parallel universes.

She bested Lesley Manville (Mrs Harris Goes To Paris), Margot Robbie (Babylon), Anya Taylor-Joy (The Menu) and Emma Thompson (Good Luck To You, Leo Grande).

Yeoh, 60, took the stage after her name was called and said she was “just going to stand here and take this all in”.

“Hollywood was a dream come true until I came here,” the Malaysian actress of Chinese descent added, noting that she was called a “minority” and asked if she could speak English early in her career.

Forty years later, “it’s been an amazing journey and incredible fight to be here today, but I think it’s been worth it”, she said.

Colin Farrell won lead actor in a movie musical or comedy for portraying Padraic Suilleabhain, a man trying to repair a soured friendship, in the dark Irish comedy The Banshees Of Inisherin.

Farrell, 46, thanked his fellow cast members, including “Jenny the Donkey”. AFP, REUTERS