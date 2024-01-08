Golden Globes: Cillian Murphy wins best drama film actor Oppenheimer

LOS ANGELES – Cillian Murphy won a Golden Globe for best drama film actor for his role as the father of the atomic bomb in Christopher Nolan’s blockbuster Oppenheimer at a ceremony in Los Angeles on Jan 7.

The actor thanked Nolan as he accepted his Globes trophy. “I was in the hands of a visionary director, a master,” Murphy said.

He bested Bradley Cooper for Maestro, Leonardo DiCaprio for Killers Of The Flower Moon, Colman Domingo for Rustin, Barry Keoghan for Saltburn and Andrew Scott for All Of Us Strangers. AFP

