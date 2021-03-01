Golden Globes: Nomadland wins best drama film, Chloe Zhao wins best director

LOS ANGELES (AFP, REUTERS) - The critically acclaimed Nomadland – about a marginalised, older generation of Americans roaming the West in rundown vans – on Sunday (Feb 28) won the coveted Golden Globe award for best drama film, boosting its momentum ahead of the Oscars.

Fellow nominees for best drama film included The Father, Mank, Promising Young Woman and The Trial Of The Chicago 7.

Nomadland also took the best director prize for Chinese-born Chloe Zhao. It made Zhao only the second woman to win at the Globes in that category, and the first woman director of Asian descent to win.

She bested fellow nominee Emerald Fennell (Promising Young Woman), David Fincher (Mank), Regina King (One Night In Miami) and Aaron Sorkin (The Trial Of The Chicago 7).