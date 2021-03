LOS ANGELES (AFP) - English comedian Sacha Baron Cohen's Borat Subsequent Moviefilm, a satire that sees his Kazakh television personality character encounter American politics and culture, on Sunday (Feb 28) won the Golden Globe for best musical or comedy film.

The film - which infamously included a cameo by former United States president Donald Trump's personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani - bested Hamilton, Music, Palm Springs and The Prom.