Golden Globes aims to get classy, but falls short

Barbie, written by the husband-and-wife team of Greta Gerwig and Noah Baumbach, was also tipped to win the Best Screenplay category, but lost to the Palme d’Or-winning legal drama Anatomy Of A Fall, written by Justine Triet and her life partner Arthur Harari, both from France.

Pivoting away from controversy

This year’s swing towards the artistic side of cinema can be traced to the voting changes carried out in 2023, which came after years of criticism over the voting body’s lack of diversity.

The voting body was expanded to include more than 300 voters from 76 countries, with two coming from Singapore – film journalist and critic Sara Merican and student and film critic Morris Yang. Most are media professionals with experience covering film and television, which explains the sudden swing towards prestige shows.

In past years, when fewer than 100 voters from the now-defunct Hollywood Foreign Press Association decided on nominations and wins, the Globes earned a reputation for dubious choices.

It gave nods to critically panned shows, such as the thriller The Tourist (2010) and the Netflix series Emily In Paris (2020 to present) for reasons such as getting stars to show up (Johnny Depp and Angelina Jolie in the case of The Tourist) and for voters getting a free junket and an expensive hotel stay in Paris, in the case of the Netflix series set in the French capital.

But the event is not yet free from criticism.

The newly created Cinematic and Box Office Achievement category has been blasted for being a crass attempt at making sure that popular films and stars show up on the Globes red carpet, to lure fans to the broadcast.

The category got the world’s premier pop star, Taylor Swift, to show up to support her nominated film, Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour.