Golden Globes 2023: A night of uplift for overlooked, underappreciated nominees

SINGAPORE – This year’s Golden Globes took on the aura of a feel-good movie when artistes who had been overlooked or underappreciated walked away with prizes.

On Tuesday night in Los Angeles (Wednesday morning in Singapore), actors Ke Huy Quan, Michelle Yeoh, Jennifer Coolidge and Tyler James Williams were among the winners whose speeches touched on validation and acceptance.

The Telugu-language action movie RRR, by earning India’s first Golden Globe win, provided another uplifting moment. Its song, Naatu Naatu, written by M.M. Keeravani and sung by Rahul Sipligunj and Kaala Bhairava, won Best Original Song, beating tunes performed by Lady Gaga and Rihanna.

It all kicked off with Vietnam-born actor Quan, 51, winning the first category of the night, Best Supporting Actor - Motion Picture award for his role in the hit action comedy Everything Everywhere All At Once. The child actor who first appeared as the boy sidekick Short Round in Indiana Jones And The Temple Of Doom (1984) saw doors shut in his face as he grew older.

“I started to wonder if that was it, if that was just luck. For so many years, I was afraid that I had nothing more to offer. Thankfully, 30 years later, two guys thought of me,” said a teary Quan, referring to Everything’s writer-directors Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert.