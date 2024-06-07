Godzilla Minus One director couldn’t believe Steven Spielberg watched his film three times

LOS ANGELES – A sleeper hit in Japan when it opened in theatres there in late 2023, monster movie Godzilla Minus One scored a coup for the Japanese film industry when it won Best Visual Effects at the Oscars in March 2024.

And this despite the film reportedly costing just US$10 million (S$13.5 million) to US$15 million to make – a fraction of the budget of Hollywood’s Godzilla flicks, including 2021’s Godzilla Vs Kong, which is said to have cost US$200 million.

Set in a post-World War II Japan being terrorised by the titular giant creature, Godzilla Minus One – a heartrending tale told from the perspective of a former kamikaze pilot (Ryunosuke Kamiki) haunted by survivor’s guilt – also did exceptionally well in the US when it opened there in January 2024.

And no one was more surprised by this than its writer, director and visual effects whizz Takashi Yamazaki, who is known in Japan for his big-screen adaptations of popular book, anime and manga titles.

At an event in Los Angeles a few weeks before his Oscar win, the 59-year-old said he had not expected Godzilla Minus One – which is now available on Netflix – to get this much attention globally.

“Two months ago, I had no idea that this was going to happen, so I’m in a storm of both confusion and ecstasy about what’s happening around me,” he says through an interpreter.

Yamazaki jokes that he feels like he has been in a dream, including when he attended a luncheon for Oscar nominees held the week before.