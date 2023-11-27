Godfrey Gao’s father dies four years after Taiwanese-Canadian actor’s passing

TAIPEI – Mr Tsao Tao-cheng, father of late Taiwan-born Canadian actor-model Godfrey Gao, has died before his son’s fourth death anniversary.

This news was shared by Gao’s second eldest brother, model Charles Gao, on social media on Nov 26.

“Love you, daddy. Hope to see you again,” the 42-year-old wrote. “And if you don’t mind, wish I have a chance to be your son again.”

He did not reveal his father’s age or when he died.

Godfrey Gao, whose real name is Tsao Chih-hsiang, died of sudden cardiac arrest at age 35 on Nov 27, 2019. He collapsed while he was running during the filming of Chase Me, a variety series which focuses on physical tasks for its contestants, in Zhejiang, eastern China. The show was axed after his death.

Gao’s family and friends visited his grave at Chin Pao San cemetery in New Taipei City on Sept 22, on what would have been his 39th birthday. Mr Tsao was seen in a photo looking well and holding a bouquet of flowers.

Netizens urged Charles Gao to take care of his health and his mother.

Chinese-American actor Archie Kao expressed his condolences, writing: “I’m so sorry – big love to you and your mum.”