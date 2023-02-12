‘God of Songs’ Jacky Cheung jokes that actress Carina Lau can’t sing

HONG KONG – Hong Kong actress Carina Lau, who is close with several artistes in the entertainment industry, has revealed that she and singer Jacky Cheung enjoy ribbing each other.

Last Saturday, the 57-year-old actress posted a photo with Cheung, known as the God of Songs, on social media.

She wrote that after they sang You’re The Most Precious, the 1998 classic duet performed by Cheung and Taiwanese singer-actress Francesca Kao, the God of Songs said: “Carina, it’s fine if you are just doing it for fun, as singing is not for you.”

Lau retorted wittily: “You should just sing too, as acting is not for you.”

Cheung, 61, then poked fun at himself, saying: “Yes, I know, which is why I have given up on acting. Except for comedies because I am good in those. Haha.”