‘God of Songs’ Jacky Cheung falls while performing in Malaysia

KUALA LUMPUR – Hong Kong singer Jacky Cheung gave his fans a scare after he fell during his concert in Malaysia on Sunday.

The “God of Songs”, who is currently on his 60+ Concert Tour, was performing for a third night at Axiata Arena in Kuala Lumpur on Sunday.

In several videos which went viral on social media, Cheung was walking slowly down a small slope while performing the song Just Want To Spend My Life With You when he fell.

However, the 62-year-old picked himself up immediately and continued to sing.

Addressing the stumble at the concert later, Cheung disclosed that he has suffered from Meniere’s Disease – an inner ear disorder associated with dizzy spells – since he was young.