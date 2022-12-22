Global stars call for release of jailed Iranian actress Taraneh Alidoosti

LOS ANGELES - Hundreds of high profile figures from the global cinema industry called on Wednesday for Iran to release actor Taraneh Alidoosti, who was jailed over her support for the country’s three-month-old protest movement.

Actors Emma Thompson, Penelope Cruz, Kate Winslet, Ian McKellen and directors Ken Loach and Mike Leigh were among a host of luminaries to sign an open letter demanding the star of The Salesman (2016) be freed.

“As members of the international arts community, we demand the immediate release of Academy Award-winning actress, mother and activist Taraneh Alidoosti, who was arrested on 17 December 2022 and has been taken into custody at Evin prison, Iran, where many other political prisoners also remain,” the letter says.

Alidoosti, 38, was arrested on Saturday, official media said, after making a string of social media posts supporting the protest movement – including removing her headscarf and condemning the execution of protesters.

The actress is one of the most prominent figures arrested in a crackdown by Iran’s hardline regime that has seen the detention of lawyers, cultural figures, journalists and campaigners.