Glenn Ong and Flying Dutchman of One FM 91.3’s The Big Show move to Kiss92, plus new offerings on SPH Radio stations

SINGAPORE – SPH Radio’s three English radio stations – Kiss92, One FM 91.3 and Money FM 89.3 – have undergone a reshuffle.

The changes took effect on Monday, and were made as part of a broader review of the stations’ content and market positioning.

The Big Show, formerly on One FM 91.3, has moved to Kiss92, in the same 6 to 10am weekday timeslot. The popular breakfast show continues to be hosted by DJs Glenn Ong, 52, The Flying Dutchman (FD), 67, and Angelique Teo, 49.

Ong said the show will be much bigger in its new home. “Everything will be bigger – the prizes, stories, debates, guests. We now also have a bigger segment on YouTube and will be consumed by a much bigger audience.

“We are going to make listening and watching breakfast radio something our fans cannot do without. There is never a dull moment.”

On transplanting The Big Show at One FM 91.3 – which appeals to an older demographic – to Kiss92, which started out as Singapore’s first radio station targeting women and young families under 40, Ong said: “Times have changed. It is all about equality now. These days, who dares to say one station is for mainly women and another for men? Both stations are great for men, women and everyone in between.”

FD, whose real name is Mark van Cuylenburg, added: “I think the idea of Kiss92 being female-centric and One FM 91.3 being male-centric worked in the past. But in today’s world, where people might identify differently, a station needs to be for everyone. And that is what we are.”

All the feedback he has seen and heard has been very positive, he continued.

On leaving One FM 91.3, where he has been hosting programmes alongside fellow veteran jock Ong since 2015, FD said: “I believe that every now and then, you need to stir the pot and make things new and interesting. That is what we are doing.

“As a team, we have for the longest time wanted to bring our show to Kiss92, and now, it has happened. So, we are raring to go.”

Joshua Simon, who co-helmed Kiss92’s The Morning Show with Carol Smith and Jill Lim since July 2022, is now presenting On Your Way, a new Kiss92 weekday show from 4 to 8pm.

The 32-year-old said its name is inspired by a common phrase used in Singapore every day – “I am on the way”.