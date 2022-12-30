Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery is top movie on Netflix after three days

LOS ANGELES – Netflix has solved the mystery of what people want to watch on its platform.

American mystery film Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery was the No. 1 film around the world after debuting on Dec 23.

The sequel to the 2019 whodunnit film Knives Out racked up 82.1 million view hours after three days, with about 35 million household views from more than 93 countries, Netflix said in a press statement on Wednesday.

However, Glass Onion was unable to surpass the Sandra Bullock film The Unforgivable (2021), which had 85.86 million hours viewed in its first weekend of release in December 2021.

Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery was written and directed by Rian Johnson, who also wrote and directed the previous film.