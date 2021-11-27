Glamping, dining with dinosaurs and other fun things to do at Changi Festive Village

While ski winters in Japan or a visit to Santa Claus Village in Finland are still off the cards for most, Christmas in Singapore need not be a dreary affair.

Changi Airport has brought back the Changi Festive Village, which runs until Jan 3 with activities in Terminals 3 and 4 and Jewel Changi Airport.

Mr Jayson Goh, managing director of airport operations management at Changi Airport Group, says: "While not everyone can travel during this period, we believe that Changi Airport continues to hold a special place in the hearts of Singaporeans, and look forward to more fond family memories that will be made this holiday season."

Here are five festive activities to check out at the airport.



ST PHOTO: DESMOND WEE



1. Glamping by the runway

At the novelty "glamping" site in Terminal 4's transit area, guests can look forward to tents furnished with queen-size air beds and access to the in-transit Entertainment Area and Heritage Zone. Movie-on-demand credits and access to Terminal 4's festive activities are also part of the package.

Each tent (above) can accommodate up to three adults, or two adults and two children. The check-in time is after 3pm and guests are expected to check out before 11am the following day.

Info: $360 a night for Mondays to Wednesdays, $390 a night for Thursdays to Sundays, $420 a night for eves of public holidays and public holidays. To book, go to this website.



ST PHOTO: DESMOND WEE



2. Terminal 4 goes Jurassic

The departure hall at Terminal 4 now features numerous dinosaur-themed activities for adults and children alike.

Visitors can participate in Dino Kart (above), a futuristic go-kart experience, or try their hand at carnival games such as Dino Pong at Dino Carnival. For kids, there is Dino Bounce, a colourful bouncy castle.

All activities will adhere to prevailing safe management measures.

Info: Prices and timings vary. Most Terminal 4 Dino activities end on Jan 2. For details, go to this website.



ST PHOTO: DESMOND WEE



3. Dining with dinosaurs

Terminal 4's Food Emporium has been transformed into a dinosaur-themed diner.

Visitors can enjoy carnival eats such as sweet potato balls from O.M.G. and handmade long fries from Big Big Fries, topped with sauces like mentaiko mayonnaise. Yakiniku beef and teriyaki donburi from Swag Social, as well as foot-long hot dog buns (above) from Jumbadog, are also on the menu.

Info: Changi Airport Terminal 4, Level 2M, open till Jan 2, Thursdays to Sundays, 1 to 9pm



ST PHOTO: DESMOND WEE



4. Meet the world at Jewel

Pretend to travel the world with augmented-reality (AR) experiences and destination-themed installations at Jewel's Shiseido Forest Valley and Canopy Park.

Visitors can walk along the Great Wall of China, observe wildlife in South Africa or view the Eiffel Tower (above) up close via AR and interactive experiences on their smartphones. They can also collect virtual stamps via an online account and exchange them for free tickets to the Canopy Park, as well as other perks.

Info: Shiseido Forest Valley is gated between 6 and 11pm. Entry is via passes available for redemption with minimum spending. Sign up for a free account and collect stamps by scanning QR codes at the attraction. For details, go to this website.



ST PHOTO: DESMOND WEE



5. Changi Airport Connector

Visitors can cycle, jog or stroll to Changi Airport from East Coast Park via the 3.5km connector, which is lined with more than 10,000 flowers.

The Jurassic Mile features life-size models of dinosaurs. Keen runners can also sign up for the Sundown Run @ Changi Jurassic Mile, which has 2km, 5km, 10km and 21km routes.

Info: To book, go to this website.