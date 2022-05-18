Girls' Generation making comeback in Aug

SEOUL • Girls' Generation are making a long-awaited comeback in August in celebration of their 15th anniversary.

The K-pop girl group's agency SM Entertainment confirmed yesterday that they will release a new album that month.

The act plan to appear on various television programmes to celebrate the 15th-anniversary album as well as launch a reality show.

SM Entertainment said it would provide more details of the comeback later.

Girls' Generation, which made their debut in August 2007 with the iconic single Into The New World, are considered a juggernaut among K-pop idol groups.

At a time when K-pop had yet to become popular worldwide, the group won the hearts of international fans through chart-topping albums and a series of hits like Gee (2009), Genie (2009) and Lion Heart (2015).

The group also paved the way for the K-pop frenzy around the globe by going on world tours and American talk shows.

They were the second female K-pop act to host a concert at the Tokyo Dome, following girl group Kara.

The upcoming album will mark Girls' Generation's full return as an eight-piece act after nearly five years, since their sixth LP, Holiday Night, in August 2017.

They have not been active as a group after the departures of Sooyoung, Seohyun and Tiffany in 2017.

The other five members - Yoona, Taeyeon, Yuri, Sunny and Hyoyeon - renewed their contracts with the agency and continued their careers as Girls' Generation-Oh!GG, a sub-unit of the band.

THE KOREA HERALD/ASIA NEWS NETWORK