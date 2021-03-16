Girl group Iz*One holds farewell concert before disbanding

The 12 members of girl group Iz*One bid a tearful farewell to fans at their final concert ahead of disbanding next month.

The successful South Korean-Japanese group held an online concert, One, The Story, last weekend (March 13 and 14), performing their hits from the past two and a half years.

Formed in October 2018, the group came together through an idol survival show, Produce 48, and was never meant to be a long-term project.

Iz*One's management company confirmed on March 10 that the group will disband in April when the contracts for the members are up. They are expected to move on with solo projects.

At their farewell concert, they also performed two unreleased songs, Lesson and Parallel Universe.

Lesson had lyrics about looking back while moving forward in the pursuit of dreams and Parallel Universe was about how the memories of them as a group will live on.

There were many tearful moments as the members played surprise video clips for one another and thanked their fans, known as Wiz*One.

"We were able to hold on and stand up again every time we were exhausted and struggling because the members and Wiz*One were there," they said.

"Please always be on our side and thank you for the unforgettable memories. We were happy each and every day thanks to Wiz*One."

On their official Instagram account, they posted a backstage group selfie on Monday and proclaimed: "I love you all all the time."

They signed off with a string of heart emojis.