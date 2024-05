SINGAPORE – It is 3pm on a public holiday at Punggol Point Park. Bike-rental shop owner Joe Chua should be happy to see that the record-breaking temperatures have not stopped a smattering of people from coming out to walk and bike.

Since 2014, he has run Jomando Adventure & Recreations at The Punggol Settlement, the retail and dining strip hugging the bulge of land that sticks into the Johor Strait.