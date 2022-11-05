Gig Economy: Learning to love a car loved by many others

SINGAPORE – One day, car advertisements in Singapore will carry warnings like the ones on cigarette packs. “Using this product may lead to delusions. It will make you believe that you are too good for the bus. You are not too good for the bus.”

Until that day comes, we will shut our eyes and grit our teeth to pay that heart-stopping private-hire car surge fee, or sign on the dotted line for a car loan the size of the National Aeronautics and Space Administration’s budget. It’s Grab and Gojek, unto personal bankruptcy.