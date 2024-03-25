Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire ices out competition with $60.8m debut

LOS ANGELES – Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire scared its way to the top of the North American box office over the weekend, taking in an estimated US$45.2 million (S$60.8 million) in what one analyst called a “unique and impressive opening”.

“Only four other comedic series in the last 27 years have lasted five episodes,” analyst David Gross said, with ticket sales for the latest entry in Sony’s comedy series coming in “well above average for the genre”.

Still, with a US$100 million budget, Frozen Empire has a way to go to reach profitability.

Co-written by film-maker Jason Reitman, whose late father Ivan Reitman directed the original Ghostbusters in 1984 and the sequel in 1989, Frozen Empire teams a new cadre of ghost catchers (Paul Rudd and Carrie Coon) with the veterans (Bill Murray, Dan Aykroyd and Ernie Hudson) as they take on a frightening deity trying to launch a new Ice Age.

Meanwhile, Warner Bros’ science-fiction epic Dune: Part Two, about war and survival in an inhospitable sand-covered planet, again managed a strong second place, taking in an estimated US$17.6 million for the Friday-through-Sunday period.

It has earned US$233.3 million in the United States and Canada and US$341 million internationally, industry watcher Exhibitor Relations reported.

In third place, dropping two spots from the previous weekend, was Universal and DreamWorks Animation’s martial arts comedy Kung Fu Panda 4, at US$16.8 million.

Immaculate, a new psychological horror film from indie studio Neon and starring American actress Sydney Sweeney, placed fourth at US$5.4 million.