Gerard Depardieu co-star says producers knew the French actor was an 'aggressor'

PARIS - One of the actors who has called out French star Gerard Depardieu for his behaviour on set says producers knew he was an aggressor, and urged more women film stars to speak out about sexual violence.

Anouk Grinberg, 60, appeared alongside Depardieu in the 2022 feature The Green Shutters.

Two members of the film’s crew have made complaints of sexual assault against the 75-year-old, arguably France’s best-known actor.

On March 5, prosecutors said they had opened a formal investigation based on the complaints. Depardieu already faces a rape charge and sexual assault investigation, as well as claims of assault by more than a dozen women – all of which he has strongly denied.

“When film producers hire Depardieu on a film, they know they are hiring an aggressor. Not a potential aggressor – an aggressor,” said Grinberg.

“We all saw. We all heard... We were treated to his salacious nonsense from morning to night,” she told AFP.

Grinberg said the producers of The Green Shutters had supposedly appointed someone to deal with harassment issues but that she did nothing.

“She was never introduced to me. She never gave her support to the women who were attacked,” she said, adding that there was no intervention regarding Depardieu’s alleged barrage of sexual talk.

AFP has requested comment from Depardieu through his lawyers.

The film’s director, Jean Becker, has denied Grinberg’s account, saying he would have confronted Depardieu if any such complaints had been made.

“Come on! (Becker) knew very well that two women had been seriously attacked,” said Grinberg.

“It was to cover up their cowardice, their inability to protect women, that they accuse me (of lying).”

‘Many women know’

Grinberg has known Depardieu for decades, having worked with him on 1991 film Merci La Vie.

She said his behaviour had considerably worsened over the years.

“I always heard him make sexual remarks but it got much, much worse – all with the permission of the profession that pays him and covers up his crimes,” she said.

Asked why other iconic co-stars of Depardieu’s, such as Catherine Deneuve and Isabelle Huppert, have not accused him, Grinberg said it was “a matter of self-awareness and empathy for others”.

“It’s their business. But of course I would like many more women to speak out, because many women know,” she added.