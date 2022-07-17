G.E.M. surprises fan with news of comeback album after six-month hiatus

HONG KONG - Singer G.E.M. surprised fans on Saturday (July 16), when she deleted all her existing social media posts on Instagram, Weibo and Twitter, then announced in new posts that she had a comeback album on the way.

The Hong Kong singer, who is wildly popular in Mandopop, had been on a hiatus since January, when she said she would be going on a "full retreat to live well, feel well and prepare well".

At the time, she did not specify how long she would be away, but promised to return from her hiatus with a new album.

However, that had taken longer than expected due to the pandemic.

Titled Revelation, her new work will contain 14 new songs, accompanied by 14 music videos. She did not reveal the release date, although her Twitter post said: "Stay tuned."

In her posts on Weibo and Instagram, the 30-year-old singer-songwriter wrote in Chinese: "People seem to have lost the patience to listen to a song in its entirety. And I wrote 14 songs on the new album.

"Every song is a precious revelation for me. I do not wish these 14 songs that I cherish to be skipped hastily. I want people to listen to them attentively, so I thought of a way - a musical series."

She explained that the 14 music videos come together to form a storyline.

The pandemic meant that production on the music videos was greatly affected, as actors had to be changed and scenes reshot.

She added: "The process was really much more difficult than I had imagined."

The upcoming album is her first since 2019's City Zoo.

In the comment section, fans congratulated her on her comeback, saying they had missed her greatly while she was on her hiatus.