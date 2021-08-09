Game Of Thrones star Kit Harington battled depression, alcoholism

LOS ANGELES - Game Of Thrones actor Kit Harington has revealed that he battled depression, alcoholism and suicidal thoughts.

In an interview with British newspaper The Times on Saturday (Aug 7), the 34-year-old opened up about the state of his mental health after starring in eight seasons of the hit HBO series (2011 to 2019).

"Things that have happened to me since Thrones ended, and that were happening during Thrones, were of a pretty traumatic nature and they did include alcohol," said the British actor.

He is married to fellow Game Of Thrones star Rose Leslie, 34. The couple have a baby boy who was born earlier this year.

Harington, who took a one-year break from acting after Game Of Thrones ended, revealed that he has been sober for two-and-a-half years after going to a rehabilitation facility for help.

"You get to a place where you feel like you are a bad person, you feel like you are a shameful person," he said.

"And you feel that there's no way out, that's just who you are. And getting sober is the process of going, 'No, I can change'."

When asked if he had felt suicidal, he replied: "I will give you an answer to that question: the answer is yes. Yes, of course.

"I went through periods of real depression where I wanted to do all sorts of things."

He said he was speaking up in the hope that his experiences might "maybe help someone, somewhere".

Getting help

National Care Hotline:1800-202-6868 (8am - 12am)

Mental well-being

Fei Yue’s Online Counselling Service: eC2.sg website (Mon to Fri, 10am to 12pm, 2pm to 5pm)

Institute of Mental Health’s Mental Health Helpline: 6389-2222 (24 hours)

Samaritans of Singapore: 1800-221-4444 (24 hours) /1-767 (24 hours)

Singapore Association for Mental Health: 1800-283-7019 (Mon to Fri, 9am to 6pm)

Silver Ribbon Singapore: 6386-1928/6509-0271 (Mon to Fri, 9am to 6pm)

Tinkle Friend: 1800-274-4788 (Mon to Fri, 2.30pm to 5pm)/ Tinkle Friend website (Mon to Thu, 2.30pm to 7pm and Fri, 2.30pm to 5pm)

Counselling

TOUCHline (Counselling): 1800-377-2252 (Mon to Fri, 9am to 6pm)

TOUCH Care Line (for seniors, caregivers): 6804-6555

Care Corner Counselling Centre (Mandarin): 1800-353-5800 (Daily, 10am to 10pm)