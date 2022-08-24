Game Of Thrones prequel becomes HBO's best launch

PARIS (AFP) - Nearly 10 million viewers in the United States watched the eagerly awaited first episode of House Of The Dragon - the first spin-off to Game Of Thrones, making it HBO's most successful series launch, WarnerMedia said.

The original series, with its unique blend of fantasy, violence, mediaeval politics and dragons, became a global phenomenon that hooked audiences and won awards, but its 2019 finale was panned by fans and critics.

Set years earlier in the same universe of George R. R. Martin's fantasy books, House Of The Dragon depicts the glory days of the ancestors of popular Game Of Thrones characters, such as Daenerys Targaryen.

It is based on his book, Fire And Blood.

The show's premiere on Sunday evening drew 9.98 million viewers in the US across HBO's platform, making it "the largest audience for any new original series in the history of HBO", the television network's owner, WarnerMedia, said in a statement on Monday (Aug 22).

It was also the "largest series launch on HBO Max", its streaming platform, in the United States, Latin America as well as Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the US entertainment giant said.

There was "an unprecedented level" of simultaneous streams on the platform, it added.

The series has nine episodes and features Paddy Considine as the kindly King Viserys and Matt Smith as his ambitious brother Prince Daemon.

Game Of Thrones ran for eight seasons between 2011 and 2019, and other spin-offs are in the works.