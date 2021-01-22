Gaga, J.Lo glam up inauguration

Singers Lady Gaga and Jennifer Lopez brought some serious glamour to the inauguration of United States President Joe Biden on Wednesday.

Together with country star Garth Brooks, who closed the ceremony in blue jeans, the trio appeared to have colour-coordinated their outfits in the patriotic colours of red, white and blue.

Lady Gaga, 34, dazzled with her rendition of the National Anthem in custom couture from Schiaparelli, complete with billowing crimson skirt, while Lopez, 51, appeared in an all-white outfit from French fashion house Chanel.

She wowed the crowd with This Land Is Your Land, a famed folk song, and was midway through America The Beautiful when she paused to deliver a patriotic message. "One nation, under God," she said in Spanish.

"Indivisible, with liberty and justice for all."

To the audience's surprise, she then belted out a rousing dance track Let's Get Loud, a signature tune from the start of her career more than 20 years ago, bringing a party vibe to the occasion.

On Twitter, stars such as Rihanna, Mindy Kaling and Kerry Washington responded to the beginning of a new presidency.

Scandal actress Washington wrote: "Sooooo much work to do. But TODAY I want to celebrate. And pray. And revel in our tremendous power (even against all odds) to make history happen."

Actress Kaling posted a heartfelt photo of her daughter watching the inauguration on TV and wrote: "It matters. Happy Inauguration everyone."

Singer Rihanna, on the other hand, used a saucy photo of herself taking out two large bags of trash while wearing shades.

Her caption simply said: "I'm just here to help. #wediditJoe".