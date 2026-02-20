G-Dragon’s Middle East debut marred by chaotic planning at Dubai show

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

The concert, held in Dubai on Feb 17, marked a symbolic milestone for South Korean rapper-singer G-Dragon.

SEOUL – G-Dragon’s first official performance in the Middle East ended in disappointment on Feb 17 , with the Krazy Super Concert in Dubai overshadowed by what attendees and industry insiders described as inexperienced event management.

The concert, held at Dubai Media City Amphitheater in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) on Feb 17 , marked a symbolic milestone for the K-pop icon. But hasty promotion and questionable planning by organiser Pu1se Events diluted the show’s significance, critics say.

A local promoter, speaking on condition of anonymity, said the rushed timeline was the root of many issues.

The promoter said: “The announcement of Krazy Super Concert in Dubai came less than a month before the show date. And it fell on the first day of Ramadan.

“The line-up felt random. The venue is better suited for rock bands like The Rose or Day6, not a large-scale K-pop show. And it was scheduled on a weekday – a Tuesday – rather than a weekend.”

Unlike typical K-pop concerts that feature multiple idol groups, the Dubai event centred largely on G-Dragon and Jay Park.

Chinese artist Kun appeared as a special guest, while Kim Jong-kook – who is signed under the same Galaxy Corporation as G-Dragon – and former girl group members Yerin and Yein were also listed in the line-up.

Several attendees voiced frustration on the concert’s official social media accounts. VIP ticket holders who had paid for early entry privileges said they were not admitted until about 10 minutes before the show began, undermining one of the key benefits promised.

The Dubai concert follows another troubled K-pop event held in the UAE in November 2025.

Dream Concert Abu Dhabi, promoted by local organiser Theory Eleven Entertainment in partnership with Abu Dhabi’s Department of Culture and Tourism and Miral, faced widespread criticism over operational failures, including sudden line-up changes and unfulfilled VIP perks.

An industry official said such incidents reflect a lack of understanding of K-pop fandom culture and miscommunication among organisers.

The official said: “They failed to grasp what K-pop fans expect.

“There was miscommunication with intermediaries, which led to overpromising on the line-up. Some groups did not attend in full, and even the soundcheck was poorly handled.”

The official added that though Pu1se Events has held shows in China, South-east Asia and the US, G-Dragon’s event was the organiser’s first K-pop concert in the Middle East.

“It wasn’t led by a local promoter. Without proper local expertise, they miscalculated the timing and line-up,” the official said.

“Who schedules a large outdoor concert in Dubai on the first day of Ramadan?” THE KOREA HERALD/ASIA NEWS NETWORK