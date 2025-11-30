Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

Singer-rapper G-Dragon was named Artist of the Year at the 2025 MAMA Awards at a ceremony in Hong Kong.

HONG KONG – K-pop star G-Dragon won the Artist of the Year accolade at the MAMA Awards, held in Hon g Kong from Nov 28 and 29, at a ceremony marked by gestures of respect for those affected by the residential fire tragedy.

The MAMA Awards, which has honoured South Korean and other Asian artistes since 1999, opened with a moment of silence for the victims. The ceremony at Hong Kong’s Kai Tak Stadium was attended by presenters and performers who wore black memorial ribbons in solidarity.

A blaze at the Wang Fuk Court high-rise apartment complex on Nov 26 has become Hong Kong’s most deadly fire in decades, killing at least 128 people with around 200 still unaccounted for. The city is in an official state of mourning.

A press statement by the MAMA Awards and a news report in The Korea Herald news daily described the event as “subdued”. The Herald also reported that a performance by Saja Boys, an idol group from the Netflix hit animated film KPop Demon Hunters (2025), was cancelled due to the grim reaper concept in their act.

Attendees also dressed in sombre colours.

G-Dragon’s Artist of the Year award was presented by Hong Kong actor Chow Yun Fat.

In his speech, the South Korean singer-rapper thanked fans of the group BigBang, who are called “VIPs”. Despite a successful solo career, G-Dragon remains a band member.

“I’m so grateful to VIPs and all the fans. I love you all. Next year marks our group’s 20th anniversary, and I’ll come hang out and party with my friends so I won’t be lonely. See you next year,” he said.

K-pop group Stray Kids won Album of the Year at the 2025 MAMA Awards at a ceremony in Hong Kong. PHOTO: MNETMAMA/X

KPop Demon Hunters picked up two major awards – Music Visionary of the Year and Best OST (Original Soundtrack) for the song Golden, performed by the in-movie group Huntrix.

Boy group Stray Kids were also major winners, picking up Album of the Year with Karma and also landing in the Fans’ Choice Male Top 10.

K-pop group aespa won Best Choreography as well as Best Dance Performance Female Group, both for their song Whiplash. PHOTO: MNETMAMA/X

Rose, the New Zealand-born, South Korean artiste and vocalist of the group Blackpink, received the Song of the Year accolade for her song Apt. She also took home Best Vocal Performance Solo for her song Toxic Till The End.

Boy group Enhypen won the Fans’ Choice of the Year award. Girl group aespa won Best Choreography and Best Dance Performance Female Group for their song, Whiplash.

South Korean actress Kim Hye-soo opened the second night of the event on Nov 29, giving a message of condolence. According to various sources, G-Dragon had earlier donated HK$1 million (S$166,000) to a fire relief fund through his agency, Galaxy Corporation.