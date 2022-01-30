Frozen's Idina Menzel jokes about Travolta name flub in TikTok meme

LOS ANGELES - One of the most talked about moments from the 2014 Oscars was John Travolta flubbing the name ofactress Idina Menzel, introducing her instead as Adele Dazeem during the live international broadcast.

Nearly seven years may have passed, but Menzel has not forgotten the infamous incident. The voice behind ice princess Elsa in the animated feature Frozen (2013) has shaded the moment in a video posted as part of the viral #NotMyName meme that started on TikTok.

In an Instagram post on Friday (Jan 28), Menzel, 50, starts the video with the caption:"My name is Idina, but they call me…".

What follows is a compilation of her variousroles including on the TV series Glee (2009-2015) and Broadway musical Wicked.

The video ends with a shot of Travolta during the ceremony for the 86th Academy Awards, ostensibly to introduce Menzel's performance of the hit song Let It Go from Frozen, only to mangle her name.

The video followed the meme's format and was set to That's Not My Name, a 2007 song by the British pop duo The Ting Tings.

Reese Witherspoon, Gwyneth Paltrow and Jessica Alba also jumped on the trend.

Witherspoon included a throwback to the hit comedy Legally Blonde (2001), in which her turn as a sorority girl-turned-Harvard law student catapulted her to global stardom.

Paltrow and Alba highlighted their respective involvement in various Marvel superhero movies, but also ended their videos with shout-outs to motherhood and entrepreneurship, labelling themselves as "mom", "founder" and "CEO".