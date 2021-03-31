From shorts to comedies: Oscar-nominated films to stream now

SINGAPORE - While Netflix might be the obvious place to watch Oscar-nominated films - its 35 nominations on March 15 make the streaming service the leader among studios - other online players did not walk away empty-handed.

In fact, there has been no better time to watch such films online. The entry of Disney+ earlier this year puts award-winning Pixar animation at one's fingertips. Meanwhile, existing services such as Amazon Prime Video and Apple TV+ and yes, Netflix, are all vying to offer prestigious original content.