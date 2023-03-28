From reel to real: Strike Gold actors Edwin Goh and Rachel Wan are dating

SINGAPORE – Local actor Edwin Goh has disclosed on social media that he is dating influencer and actress Rachel Wan.

Goh, 28, shared four photos of himself with Wan, including one of them holding hands, on Instagram on Monday night.

“The universe brought us together in a way no one could expect,” he wrote. “This is a person that understands my thoughts with a single glance. A person that brings light to my darkest days. A person I want to do all my coffee runs with.”

He added that Wan inspires him, sees the potential in him even when he does not, and is a person who allows him to fully be himself and more.

“There’s so much you do for me, more than I could ever expect anyone to,” he continued. “You’re my person.”