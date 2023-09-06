From Post Malone to Jackson Wang: 8 must-see gigs at the F1 Singapore Grand Prix

SINGAPORE – The Formula One Singapore Airlines Singapore Grand Prix may boast fewer spectators in 2023, but the concerts at the Marina Bay Circuit park are still set to be the biggest shows in town.

Taking place from Sept 15 to 17, the event is expected to draw about 250,000 spectators – down by about 17 per cent from 2022’s record high of 302,000 attendees.

The closure of the Bay Grandstand, due to the redevelopment of The Float @ Marina Bay, will not affect the 13 performance and DJ stages across the circuit park.

A Singapore GP spokesman tells The Straits Times that the biggest stage at the Padang can still accommodate up to 65,000 fans, similar to that in 2022, which would make them the biggest concerts held in Singapore so far in 2023.

The Padang Stage will also have its largest number of performers in 2023 – 12 acts compared with six in 2022.

The diverse line-up of more than 40 artistes – which range from contemporary Asian stars such as Hong Kong-born singer Jackson Wang to global acts like American singer-rapper Post Malone – was programmed to appeal to different demographics of music fans.

This includes a number of veteran acts with pop hits from past decades, as well as the return of British singer Robbie Williams. The former member of boy band Take That also headlined the Padang Stage in 2014.

He is popular among Singapore Grand Prix fans, according to a survey conducted by international research, data and analytics group YouGov.

When asked to list their three favourite entertainment acts at 2023’s race, Williams came out on top, followed by Wang and Post Malone.

To address the long queues at the food and beverage stalls in 2022, Singapore GP says it did a review with vendors after the event and have made changes that will improve the overall experience.

“This year, we have worked with vendors to ensure the food items on their menu can be prepared more efficiently to better cater to crowds,” says the spokesman. “More point-of-sale systems have also been deployed at our bars to ensure wait times are reduced.”

Fans should also be prepared for inclement weather. The show by Australian singer-rapper The Kid Laroi at 2022’s race continued despite a heavy downpour, as did Williams’ set in 2014.