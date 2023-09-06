From Post Malone to Jackson Wang: 8 must-see gigs at the F1 Singapore Grand Prix

SINGAPORE – The Formula One Singapore Airlines Singapore Grand Prix may boast fewer spectators in 2023, but the concerts at the Marina Bay Circuit park are still set to be the biggest shows in town.
Taking place from Sept 15 to 17, the event is expected to draw about 250,000 spectators – down by about 17 per cent from 2022’s record high of 302,000 attendees.
The closure of the Bay Grandstand, due to the redevelopment of The Float @ Marina Bay, will not affect the 13 performance and DJ stages across the circuit park.
A Singapore GP spokesman tells The Straits Times that the biggest stage at the Padang can still accommodate up to 65,000 fans, similar to that in 2022, which would make them the biggest concerts held in Singapore so far in 2023.
The Padang Stage will also have its largest number of performers in 2023 – 12 acts compared with six in 2022.
The diverse line-up of more than 40 artistes – which range from contemporary Asian stars such as Hong Kong-born singer Jackson Wang to global acts like American singer-rapper Post Malone – was programmed to appeal to different demographics of music fans.
This includes a number of veteran acts with pop hits from past decades, as well as the return of British singer Robbie Williams. The former member of boy band Take That also headlined the Padang Stage in 2014.
He is popular among Singapore Grand Prix fans, according to a survey conducted by international research, data and analytics group YouGov.
When asked to list their three favourite entertainment acts at 2023’s race, Williams came out on top, followed by Wang and Post Malone.
To address the long queues at the food and beverage stalls in 2022, Singapore GP says it did a review with vendors after the event and have made changes that will improve the overall experience.
“This year, we have worked with vendors to ensure the food items on their menu can be prepared more efficiently to better cater to crowds,” says the spokesman. “More point-of-sale systems have also been deployed at our bars to ensure wait times are reduced.”
Fans should also be prepared for inclement weather. The show by Australian singer-rapper The Kid Laroi at 2022’s race continued despite a heavy downpour, as did Williams’ set in 2014.
Gig-goers such as marketing manager Shafiqa Amira have bought tickets despite not knowing much about the drivers and teams racing on the tracks.
The fan of Asian-American music collective 88rising will be there just to catch the concerts.
The 28-year-old was at Wang’s and Indonesian singer Niki’s individual shows in Singapore in 2022 and is excited to see Japanese girl group XG, Indonesian singer Warren Hue and Japanese girl group Atarashii Gakko!, whose videos have gone viral on TikTok.
She paid $48, the special community price at a Singapore Grand Prix roadshow, for the Zone 4 Walkabout tickets on Sept 15 and will attend the concerts with nine friends.
“I like how the F1 concerts allow me to sample different genres and artistes across different nights, and there is something for everyone to enjoy while catching the race. It brings a medley of people together and creates an exciting and signature buzz for Singapore,” she says.
With so many gigs taking place across the Marina Bay Street Circuit over the three nights, it might not be possible to catch them all. Here are The Straits Times’ eight must-see acts to watch in between the races.
Post Malone
For fans of: Hip-hop, alternative rock, country and pop
Where: Zone 4, Padang Stage
When: Sept 16, 10.25pm
American rapper-singer Post Malone, one of today’s best-selling contemporary artistes, will make his Singapore debut with a headlining set on Saturday night.
The 28-year-old with prominent face tattoos made his name with genre-bending hits such as Rockstar (2017), Sunflower (2018) and Circles (2019), songs that meld melodic singing with moody trap beats and rock ’n’ roll swagger.
Expect to hear new tunes from his fifth album, Austin, which shot to No. 2 on the Billboard charts after it was released in July.
88rising: Jackson Wang, Niki and more
For fans of: K-pop, hip-hop, pop and R&B
Where: Zone 4, Padang Stage
When: Sept 15, 10pm
The Padang Stage has traditionally featured Asian music acts as the Friday night headliners, and in 2023, it will be the artistes under United States-based music company 88rising, one of the most prominent names pushing pop and hip-hop artistes from Asia globally.
The line-up features all the big guns in the 88rising stable. The biggest star undoubtedly is Hong Kong-born idol Jackson Wang, known for his solo hits and being a member of K-pop boy band Got7. His second solo album, Magic Man (2022), cracked the Top 20 in the US album charts, peaking at No. 15.
Also performing are R&B/pop singer-songwriter Niki and rapper Rich Brian. They both hail from Indonesia, but have made their name in the global scene.
Niki is best known for tunes such as Every Summertime, a song from the soundtrack of the 2021 Marvel blockbuster Shang-Chi And The Legend Of The Ten Rings.
Rich Brian made history as the first Asian musician to top the iTunes Hip-Hop charts with his 2018 debut album Amen.
Also look out for XG, the first female Japanese group to crack the US Top 40 charts with their 2023 single Shooting Star, and South Korean singer-rapper Bibi, whose 2022 album Lowlife Princess: Noir was a Top 10 hit in South Korea.
Robbie Williams
For fans of: 1990s and early 2000s pop, boy bands
Where: Zone 4, Padang Stage
When: Sept 17, 10.25pm
British singer Robbie Williams played one of the most memorable Singapore Grand Prix shows when he powered through an energetic set at the Padang despite heavy rain back in 2014.
The former member of popular boy band Take That has quite a string of solo pop hits from the 1990s and early 2000s such as Angel (1997), Feel (2002) and Rock DJ (2000).
He holds the record as the solo artiste with the most No. 1 albums on the British charts. His most recent release, XXV (2022), was his 14th album to top the charts.
Kings Of Leon
For fans of: Alternative rock, Americana
Where: Zone 4, Padang Stage
When: Sept 16, 7pm
Where: Zone 1, The Wharf Stage
When: Sept 17, 6.15pm
American quartet Kings Of Leon went from garage and Southern rock rabble-rousers to three-time Grammy-winning rock stars in the past two decades.
And they are making their Singapore debut with a one-two punch. Their two sets, one at the main Padang Stage and the other at the smaller Wharf Stage, are their first shows in Asia outside of Japan.
Comprising brothers Caleb, Nathan and Jared Followill, and their cousin Matthew Followill, Kings Of Leon made their name with anthems ranging from garage rock stomper Molly’s Chambers (2003) to Sex On Fire (2008), a song that went to No. 1 worldwide.
Culture Club
For fans of: 1980s music, pop and soul
Where: Zone 1, The Wharf Stage
When: Sept 16, 7.15pm
Fronted by iconic singer Boy George, Culture Club were one of the biggest British bands in the 1980s.
While they are best known for evergreen hits such as Karma Chameleon (1983) and Do You Really Want To Hurt Me (1982), the Grammy- and Brit Award-winning group also have more recent tunes and released their sixth album Life in 2018.
The current line-up also includes fellow founding members Roy Hay on guitars and keyboard, and Mikey Craig on bass. George will also play a DJ set at Twenty3, a hospitality facility in the Circuit Park, on Sept 17.
Madness
For fans of: Ska, pop and new wave
Where: Zone 1, The Wharf Stage
When: Sept 17, 4.15pm
One of the longest-lasting acts on the F1 bill in 2023, British band Madness’ roots date back to 1976.
The band, whose members are always snazzily dressed, earned prominence through a fun-loving blend of ska and pop tunes such as Our House (1982) and It Must Be Love (1981).
Their energetic live shows are known to be highly entertaining and they are reportedly working on a new album, so there might be new songs during their set.
The Kooks
For fans of: Indie rock
Where: Zone 1, The Wharf Stage
When: Sept 16, 4.30pm
British outfit The Kooks are one of the most enduring survivors of the so-called “indie sleaze” era of the 2000s, a period that had a proliferation of guitar-led indie bands.
Their 2006 debut album Inside In/Inside Out includes some of their most popular songs such as Naive, She Moves In Her Own Way and Seaside.
Fronted by singer Luke Pritchard, they also have plenty of new material, and released their sixth album, 10 Tracks To Echo In The Dark, in 2022.
Groove Armada
For fans of: Electronic dance music, big beat, trip hop and house music
Where: Zone 4, Padang Stage
When: Sept 17, 6pm
British duo Groove Armada’s repertoire crosses several sub-genres of dance music, from big beat party anthems to chill-out trip-hop tunes.
Comprising DJs and producers Andy Cato and Tom Findlay, the pair’s club standards dating back to the late 1990s include the ultra-catchy I See You Baby (1999), Superstylin’ (2001) and My Friend (2001).
Formula One Singapore Airlines Singapore Grand Prix 2023
Where: Marina Bay Street Circuit
When: Sept 15 to 17, various timings
Admission: From $128 for a single-day ticket and $398 for a three-day pass, from singaporegp.sg