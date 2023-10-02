From one multiverse to another: MCU fan Ke Huy Quan says it’s incredible to join Loki 2

CALIFORNIA – More than two years after debuting in 2021, the acclaimed Marvel superhero series Loki will finally return on Friday for a second season on Disney+ – this time with a new addition, Oscar winner Ke Huy Quan.

Tom Hiddleston is back as the titular Norse god of mischief in this time-jumping action-adventure and crime thriller, which takes place after the events of the blockbuster film Avengers: Endgame (2019).

The show sees reformed Marvel villain Loki being enlisted by the Time Variance Authority (TVA), a timeline-policing agency, to help it restore order to the multiverse.

But as the multiverse grows increasingly unstable, he and TVA agent Mobius (Owen Wilson) turn to its basement-dwelling handyman and technology whiz Ouroboros (Quan), nicknamed OB, to help prevent a temporal meltdown.

When the actors spoke at a fan convention in Anaheim, California, in 2022 to discuss the new season, it was clear that Quan, 52, has endeared himself to his castmates.

“It’s an enormous pleasure for me to be able to welcome Ke Huy Quan to the cast,” says Hiddleston, 42, as he addresses fans from the stage.

Speaking to the press later, the English star adds: “It’s pretty amazing that we get to do a Season 2.”

“And we get this guy,” he says, putting his arm around Quan.

In March, the Asian-American star became the first Vietnam-born performer to take home an Oscar with his Best Supporting Actor win for the science-fiction film Everything Everywhere All At Once (2022).